Unbeaten Miguel Esparza (13-0, 8 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico kept his 0 intact Satuday night while decisioning countryman Angel Daniel Garcia Molina (16-1, 13 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico in the 10 round main event. The show took place in Esparza’s hometown at the Gimnasio Municipal “Jose Neri Santos”, Ciudad Juarez. The bout was often fought at close quarters with both fighters having their moments. Esparza suffered a cut over his right eye and eventually the fight was stopped because of that in round 6. The official time of the stoppage was 1:54 seconds. Esparza won the IBF North American Super Feather previously held by Garcia. ESPN Knockout televised.

