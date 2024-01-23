January 23, 2024
Unbeaten Tatsuyoshi Jr. defeats Yonaha

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Unbeaten Juiki Tatsuyoshi (15-0-1, 10 KOs), 119.5, earned a majority decision (77-75 twice, 76-76) against JBC#10 bantam Yuki Yonaha (13-6-1, 8 KOs), 120, over eight speedy rounds on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. Juiki, 27, former WBC three-time 118-pound champ Joichiro’s son, appeared after a five-month hiatus, changed his style and displayed quick-fire combinations to the more experienced foe throughout the contest. Yonaha, 31, former amateur boxer with a 50-13 mark, had dropped a decision to former kick-boxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in his sensational pro debut last April. We look forward to Juiki’s progress in his forthcoming bouts.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

