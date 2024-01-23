By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs), 112, wrested the WBA flyweight belt as he kept stalking the previously unbeaten defending champ Artem Dalakian (22-1, 15 KOs), 111.25, Ukraine, from pillar to post, winning a unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109) over twelve speedy rounds on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. Dalakian kept circling to display his fast footwork and versatile upper body mobility rather than throwing punches to the willing mixer. Each had a tough time catching and punching the contestant, but it was Akui that remained more positive and aggressive, throwing more punches to the opponent. It was a question why Dalakian paid too much respect to WBA#1 Akui’s vaunted power punching and failed to be more aggressive to win points enough to defend his belt. The referee was Gullermo Perez (Panama).
Promoter: Teiken Promotions.
Will have to watch this match again. I fell asleep to be honest. Can’t say I am surprised the Japanese boxer won, The female ESPN announcers felt that Artem did enough to keep the title. However, he was mostly just running around. Did not do enough. Had it been in Europe, perhaps he would have won, like this match with Jiminez, when the then announcers of ESPN thought he had lost.