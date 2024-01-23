By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs), 112, wrested the WBA flyweight belt as he kept stalking the previously unbeaten defending champ Artem Dalakian (22-1, 15 KOs), 111.25, Ukraine, from pillar to post, winning a unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 119-109) over twelve speedy rounds on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. Dalakian kept circling to display his fast footwork and versatile upper body mobility rather than throwing punches to the willing mixer. Each had a tough time catching and punching the contestant, but it was Akui that remained more positive and aggressive, throwing more punches to the opponent. It was a question why Dalakian paid too much respect to WBA#1 Akui’s vaunted power punching and failed to be more aggressive to win points enough to defend his belt. The referee was Gullermo Perez (Panama).

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.