By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)

Formerly kick-boxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa (3-0, 1 KO), 121, was awarded a TKO victory over WBA#14 bantam Luis Robles (15-3-1, 5 KOs), 119.5, at the end of the third round when the Mexican complained of his right leg pain and abruptly quit fighting on the stool in a scheduled eight-round semi-final to the world title twin bill on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. Nasukawa, a fast-punching Japanese southpaw, showed his progress in his third pro bout as he outhustled the game Mexican in the first three rounds, winning points with ease. Probably Robles had the right ankle cramped in the third, and became unable to go on.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.