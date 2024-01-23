By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda (to come soon)
WBC, WBA light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (23-1, 14 KOs), 107.5, barely retained his belts as he exchanged a knockdown with ex-WBA titlist Carlos Canizales (26-2-1, 19 KOs), 107.75, and finally eked out a majority decision over twelve grueling rounds on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. The official tallies were as follows: Omar Mintun (Mexico), Jun-Bae Lim (Korea) both 114-112 for Teraji, Jeremy Hayes (Canada) 113-113. The referee was Luis Pabon (Puerto Rico).
It might be Teraji’s toughest bout in his career except his one and only losing fight to Masamichi Yabuki.
Teraji, a versatile boxer-puncher with good footwork and jabbing, started comfortably, and decked Canizales with a countering right midway in round two. The Venezuelan, however, turned loose and had the Japanese reeling to the ropes to score a knockdown back in the third. Since then, it became a give-and-take war. After the fourth, the officials tallies were: 38-36 Canizales, 37-37 twice.
The four rounds from the fifth were give-and-take battle with the interim open scores after the eighth: 76-74 twice for Teraji, 75-75.
Teraji changed his strategy then and there from his original plan to score his fifth consecutive knockout win to a victory even by a decision by outjabbing the fading Venezuelan. Canizales, however, turned very loose to look for a come-from-behind KO in the tenth, when Teraji had a very narrow escape. The champ refused to mix up with the lion-hearted challenger but made the best use of footwork and left jabs in the last two sessions. It was a highly entertaining see-saw affair.
Promoter: Teiken Promotions.
I gave it to Canizales 114-112 I had him winning the first, 3rd of course, and seventh, gave him the last 4 rounds. Can’t however call it a robbery. Canizales on many occasions appeared as if he would not be able to make it to the end of the fight. It would be interesting to know about the punch stats, and also how all three judges scored the match round by round. ten days ago, some felt that the WBO batam weight fight would be the fight of the month, this one though I think toped it.