By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

The most popular topic in recent times has undoubtedly been boxing in Saudi Arabia after the arrival of a character who has captivated worldwide attention.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is the Chairman of the general entertainment authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Popularly known as Turki, he put together two events never before seen in the boxing world.

October – “Battle of the Baddest” – WBC world champion Tyson Fury takes on the very popular former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. It was an impressive event to which many boxers, other sports and entertainment superstars were present.

Tyson, Holyfield, Holmes, Duran, Morales, De La Hoya, McGregor, Ronaldo, Figo, Eminem and countless more superstars. Eight fights were held in an open-air arena, top-level heavyweight bouts were the undercard preceding the main event. After those bouts, we all walked to an arena with a capacity of more than 20,000 people where there was no ring initially visible and there was a big stage for a show. There was a music performance by top attractions which lasted 17 minutes with unbelievable light and sound, as soon as it ended the stage retracted and the ring rose from the underground, which was by itself an unbelievable treat to witness. The fight between Fury and Ngannou was dramatic, the boxer was dropped to the canvas and managed to win, but only by split decision against the representative of the MMA.

December – “Day of Reckoning” – Just one day before Christmas, a never-before-seen event took place. Six heavyweight bouts with the participation of nine WBC-ranked fighters, including the Top 4. Surprisingly, Wilder and Mahkmudov lost, and the big winners were Anthony Joshua and Jospeh Parker, while Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel made huge statements as major forces in the division.

For this year, there are already two big shows on the horizon. In less than a month, Riyadh will receive the fight anticipated by all fans, the most important in the heavyweight category in at least 25 years – “Ring of Fire” will be held. It is about the fight for the undisputed title, with all four belts at stake (WBC-WBA-WBO-IBF). Our champion, British Tyson Fury, will face Ukrainian Oleksander Usyk this coming February 17. The fight has been officially sanctioned, and even with the condition of a rematch, no matter what happens, there will be chapter two of this epic. The last undisputed heavyweight champion was Lennox Lewis, who will be a guest of honor and will represent the WBC in crowning the new undisputed champion.

For March 8, there is also the “Knockout Chaos” card in which Anthony Joshua faces the sensation Francis Ngannou. The winner will be in a privileged position for immediate plans in the Kingdom, so this fight is the most important of their life.

HE Turki has heightened interest in boxing. The events are being once again billed with promotional names, which capture the attention of the fans and create interest, just like Don King used to do, and it was customary for all cards to have a title of interest. We all remember “Rumble in the Jungle” from 1974 when Ali knocked out Foreman in Zaire, or “Thrilla in Manila,” Ali beating Frazier in the Philippines, or “Poker de Aces,” when Chavez filled the Aztec Stadium in Mexico. In short, it is wonderful to see that this feature has returned to our sport, at least in these cards of Saudi Arabia to give special attraction.

Another great concept, which is wonderful, is a card that was recently announced in which there will be a head-to-head between two British promotion companies, arch rivals, and there will be five fights in which fighters from Queensberry will box against those from Matchroom.

This is what boxing needs – innovation, attractive fights, spectacle and glamour. Just as one day boxing opened Las Vegas to the world, now Saudi Arabia has put itself on the map with boxing, giving great opportunities to many fighters to change their lives.

We wish this new era of boxing total success, and hope that it will be long-lasting and constant, and that our sport will grow as an industry.

A week full of important boxing is coming. On Tuesday morning, boxing lovers will be able to enjoy a great fight from Osaka, Japan. Those in America will need to be early risers to enjoy the fight in ESPN+, and thanks to ESPN Knockout’s commitment to boxing, you will be able to see the fight of the WBC-WBA unified champion Kenshiro Teraji against the tough challenger Carlos Canizalez in all Latin America.

Fernando Barbosa managed to get ESPN to turn towards Latin America and created the ESPN Knockout program, which today has positioned itself as the most important boxing program, since they broadcast in Mexico and all of Latin America all the boxing functions of interest regardless of the day, time or country where these are celebrated, Congratulations and thank you!

On Saturday, WBC silver super middleweight champion Jaime Munguia will defend his championship against the durable British fighter John Ryder, the one who went the distance against the Mexican idol Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. This fight, promoted by Golden Boy and Zanfer, will take place in Phoenix and can be seen on DAZN worldwide.

Did you know…

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is a boxing connoisseur, and his two favorite fighters are Larry Holmes and Roberto Duran. He wants to return boxing to being the most popular sport in the world, just as it was decades ago. He is a historian and poet, and boxing is his passion.

Today’s anecdote…

My dad told me countless times about the relationship he had with his mother, who died very young at 41 years old. He said that he talked to my grandmother, Wasila, and she took care of him from heaven. When his brother, my uncle Hector, and then my grandfather Elias died, my father continued to comment that the three of them took care of him and helped him at all times, that he often talked with them and that they served as a guide in difficult times. I always felt those comments were a way of remembering them and keeping them in mind, but not necessarily factual.

Well, this month of January has been revealing for me in that sense. During the process of preparing to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his passing, I started dreaming about my dad, very real and lucid dreams, and now I dream about him every night, and even dealing with current issues! Don José is talking to me, he is guiding me!

I appreciate your comments at [email protected].