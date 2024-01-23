Matchroom announces 4 new boxing cards Matchroom Boxing today announced four upcoming boxing cards, all to be streamed worldwide on DAZN. March 23

Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England

Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs)

(super lightweight)

Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs)

(WBO female welterweight title)

Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs)

(super lightweight) April 6

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs)

(IBF super lightweight final eliminator)

Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) vs. Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs).

(super middleweight) April 13

AO Arena, Manchester, England

Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) vs. Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs)

(super featherweight)

Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs)

(Vacant WBO female super lightweight title) April 27

Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, England

Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs)

Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) vs. Ja'Rico O'Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs)

(super bantamweight – REMATCH) Announcements on ticket details and further undercard additions will be made in the coming weeks.

