Matchroom announces 4 new boxing cards

Matchroom Boxing today announced four upcoming boxing cards, all to be streamed worldwide on DAZN.

March 23
Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs)
(super lightweight)
Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KOs)
(WBO female welterweight title)
Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs)
(super lightweight)

April 6
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs)
(IBF super lightweight final eliminator)
Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) vs. Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs).
(super middleweight)

April 13
AO Arena, Manchester, England
Jordan Gill (28-2-1, 9 KOs) vs. Zelfa Barrett (30-2, 16 KOs)
(super featherweight)
Rhiannon Dixon (9-0, 1 KO) vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (21-1, 3 KOs)
(Vacant WBO female super lightweight title)

April 27
Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, England
Peter McGrail (8-1, 5 KOs) vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn (17-1-1, 9 KOs)
(super bantamweight – REMATCH)

Announcements on ticket details and further undercard additions will be made in the coming weeks.

