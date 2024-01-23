January 23, 2024
Boxing News

Roy Jones Jr protégés in action Thursday

Ring legend Roy Jones Jr., now a trainer and promoter, will have two of his prized fighters from the training camp on his farm in Pensacola headline a fight card at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington on Thursday night, streamed live on DAZN.

In the main event, undefeated hometown favorite super middleweight Andrew Murphy (7-0, 5 KOs) will fight in an eight-round bout defending his NBA Americas title against Devontae McDonald (5-3, 1 KO. In the co-main, super featherweight Mandeep Jangra (6-0, 4 KOs) will fight Gerardo Esqivel (5-3-1, 1 KO) for the vacant NBA Intercontinental title in a ten-rounder.

>