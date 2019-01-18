Filipino power-puncher Jhack Tepora has knocked out his last six opponents. Another indication of the power of this 25-year old southpaw is that 12 of his last 13 bouts have not gone the distance. This Saturday, Tepora (22-0, 17 KOs) will make his US debut when he takes on former two-time world champion Hugo Ruiz (37-4, 31 KOs) in the opening bout of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner pay-per-view card.

Coincidentally, the living legend Pacquiao is his mentor. “It’s a great opportunity for me to be part of this big card and I am very grateful to Manny Pacquiao for making it possible,” said Tepora.

Tepora is battling Ruiz for the WBA interim featherweight world championship in a contest that promises to be a great action fight.

“I won world (amateur) championships at 118 and 122 pounds and I look forward to becoming a champion at 126 pounds. I feel stronger at this weight and my experience will be a big factor in this fight,” declared Ruiz.

“I prepared myself to go twelve hard rounds, but if the opportunity for a knockout presents itself, I will go for it,” promised Tepora. “I am very excited to be in the United States and I am looking forward to giving the fans a great fight and to show all of my talent on Saturday night!”