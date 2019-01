2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist and hometown hero Nico Hernandez will return to the professional boxing ring on Friday, February 15, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas. The undefeated Hernandez (6-0, 4 KOs) will face Mexico’s Victor Trejo Garcia (16-9-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round off-TV flyweight bout immediately preceding the Showtime “ShoBox” tripleheader featuring the clash between unbeaten welterweights Shohjahon Ergashev (15-0, 14 KOs) and Mykal Fox (19-0, 5 KOs).