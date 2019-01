By Przemek Garczarczyk

WBO #2, WBA #7, IBF #8 ranked heavyweight Bryant Jennings (24-2, 14 KO) talks about tonight’s clash (live on ESPN+) with undefeated Oscar Rivas (25-0, 17 KO), what makes him unusual (inside and outside the ring), making a mistake when fighting Wladimir Klitschko and Luis Ortiz back-to-back, and about one of the most important virtues in boxing – patience.

–