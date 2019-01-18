Report, Photos by Joe Koizumi

Elongated Korean 154-pound champ Jung-kyoung Lee (6-2-1, 2 KOs) will face Australian veteran Samuel Colomban (25-10-1, 11 KOs) in quest of the vacant OPBF super-welterweight belt tomorrow (Saturday) in Seoul, Korea.



The regional belt had been renounced by Japan’s Takashi Inoue, who will make an ambitious crack at the WBO belt against Jaime Munguia in Houston on this coming January 26. It is said this OPBF title go is the very first held in Korea in six years, which obviously shows the current decline of Korean boxing.

The 6’2” Lee is the brightest prospect that may survive the declining Korean popularity of boxing. Lee, last August, scored a tough victory over China’s Tonghui Lee by a split decision to get rated by the OPBF, and now welcomes his participation in the title bout.

Today there was the weigh-in ceremony, where Lee tipped the beam at 153.75, while Colomban 151. It will be held as the main event of tomorrow’s show consisting of four boxing bouts and five MMA contests.

–

