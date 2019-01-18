By Miguel Maravilla at the scale



Manny Pacquiao 146 vs. Adrien Broner 146.5

(WBA welterweight title)

Rau’shee Warren 116.5 vs. Nordine Oubaali 118

(WBC bantamweight title)

Badou Jack 175 vs. Marcus Browne 175

(WBC silver light heavyweight title)

Jhack Tepora 131.5 vs. Hugo Ruiz 125

(WBA interim featherweight title)

Tepora is 5.5 pounds heavy

Jayson Inson 147.5 vs. Jonathan Steele 145.5

Genesis Libranza 115.5 vs. Carlos Buitrago 121

George Kambosos 135.5 vs. Rey Perez 137

Daymond Jarmon 129.5 vs. Canton Miller 131

Destyne Butler 145.5 vs. David Payne 145

Viddal Riley 199 vs. Mitchell Spangler 194

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV