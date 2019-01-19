Hugo Ruiz will now fight former two-time world title challenger Alberto Guevara (27-3, 12 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight match in the opening bout of Saturday’s SHOWTIME PPV telecast. Guevara replaces Jhack Tepora, who missed weight during Friday’s official weigh-in from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old Guevara, of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico, has won nine of his last 10 bouts and has recorded knockouts in each of his past three fights. Guevara weighed in at the featherweight limit of 126 pounds.