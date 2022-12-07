Teofimo-Martín listos para el sábado en el MSG El ex rey indiscutible de peso ligero Teófimo López y el actual contendiente de peso welter junior Sandor Martin iniciaron la semana de la pelea 100 pisos sobre Manhattan en Edge en Hudson Yards, la plataforma aérea más alta del hemisferio occidental, antes del choque del sábado en el gran salón del Madison Square Garden. Crawford no mira más allá de Avanesyan El ex campeón Sam Soliman regresa el viernes Like this: Like Loading...

