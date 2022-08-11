Teofimo López se ve fuerte en los entrenamientos El ex rey indiscutible de peso ligero Teófimo López (16-1, 12 KOs) se puso a prueba durante más de 30 minutos para dar inicio a la semana de la pelea el miércoles con un entrenamiento de medios en el gimnasio Top Rank en Las Vegas. Se puso manos a la obra con su padre/entrenador, Teófimo López Sr., e incluso realizó una sesión improvisada de flexiones de brazos en el medio del ring. López lanza The Takeover 2.0 en la división de peso welter junior el sábado por la noche contra Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) en el Resorts World Event Center en Resorts World Las Vegas con transmision de ESPN. Ferrer-Vélez el sábado en Orlando, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

