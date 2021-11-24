Teofimo Lopez looks fit and ready Teofimo Lopez works out for media at the Church Street Gym during the open training sessions for Saturday’s Matchroom Boxing card at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Lopez: God will humble Kambosos Jr. through me

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

