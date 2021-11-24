By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #11, IBF #12 heavyweight Demsey McKean (20-0, 13 KOs) stopped Don Haynesworth (16-8-1, 14 KOs) in six rounds in Manchester, New Hampshire last Friday and should be back in action in February and later in 2022 could challenging former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. McKean spoke to Fightnews.com®.

“I was happy to get six rounds and the stoppage,” said McKean. “I really didn’t have a training camp for that fight as I was in training with AJ and then Dillian Whyte for about a month and two weeks with my coach Tony Sims. I had a week with the trainer in Philadelphia over here. I had three weeks sparring in the USA. I have had different coaches pretty much since I left Australia. I was crook on fight week with the flu. My fight kit didn’t arrive for my fight. Pretty much everything that could go wrong went wrong.

“I am looking forward to my next fight that should be in February. I’m sure Eddie Hearn and Angelo DiCarlo will get their heads together and get a good opponent. A step-up fight. We want to have three fights fairly quickly. Three fights in six months I think is the aim.

“After the three fights it will be a bigger name and that could be Joseph Parker. We just want to get the experience of fighting overseas. I will build up a relationship with new trainer Tony Sims. The next fight will be in the UK or possibly Europe.

“I am in New York at the moment doing a bit of sightseeing. This is my first time in the USA. We were in Philadelphia for about a week and a half. I catch up with George Kambosos tomorrow and back to London on Sunday.