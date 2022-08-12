August 12, 2022
Teofimo-Campa Weights from Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez 138.8 vs. Pedro Campa 139
Xander Zayas 153 vs. Elias Espadas 153.6
Andres Cortes 130.6 vs. Abraham Montoya 131
Jose Enrique Vivas 127.8 vs. Edy Valencia 127.6
Troy Isley 156 vs. Victor Toney 156.8
Duke Ragan 126.6 vs. D’Angelo Fuentes 125.6
Omar Rosario 140.8 vs. Esteban Munoz 140.6
Charlie Sheehy 134.4 vs. Juan Castaneda 133.8

Venue: Resorts World Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN

