Teofimo-Campa Weights from Las Vegas Teofimo Lopez 138.8 vs. Pedro Campa 139

Xander Zayas 153 vs. Elias Espadas 153.6

Andres Cortes 130.6 vs. Abraham Montoya 131

Jose Enrique Vivas 127.8 vs. Edy Valencia 127.6

Troy Isley 156 vs. Victor Toney 156.8

Duke Ragan 126.6 vs. D’Angelo Fuentes 125.6

Omar Rosario 140.8 vs. Esteban Munoz 140.6

Charlie Sheehy 134.4 vs. Juan Castaneda 133.8 Venue: Resorts World Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

DiBella inks WBC #12 Gongora

