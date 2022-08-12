Teofimo Lopez 138.8 vs. Pedro Campa 139
Xander Zayas 153 vs. Elias Espadas 153.6
Andres Cortes 130.6 vs. Abraham Montoya 131
Jose Enrique Vivas 127.8 vs. Edy Valencia 127.6
Troy Isley 156 vs. Victor Toney 156.8
Duke Ragan 126.6 vs. D’Angelo Fuentes 125.6
Omar Rosario 140.8 vs. Esteban Munoz 140.6
Charlie Sheehy 134.4 vs. Juan Castaneda 133.8
Venue: Resorts World Las Vegas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN
Hope he does well! When he’s on and not acting weird and melodramatic, he’s actually fun to watch! Good fighter, but not as good as he a Dad think??!!??