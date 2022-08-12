August 12, 2022
Boxing News

DiBella inks WBC #12 Gongora

DiBella Entertainment has signed WBC #12 super middleweight Carlos “Carlito’s Way” Gongora (20-1, 15 KOs). He returns to the ring tomorrow night against Oscar Riojas (28-15-1, 16 KOs) at Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts. The fight takes place on a $19.99 PPV stream presented by Boston Boxing Promotions.

Gongora is managed by Mike Criscio and trained by Hector Bermudez. When not home in Ecuador, h lives and trains out of an old fire station that Bermudez converted into a boxing gym in Springfield, MA, called Universal Training Academy.

