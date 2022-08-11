Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro “Roca” Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. Here’s what they had to say at the final press conference.

Teofimo Lopez: “I can’t wait to show why Teofimo is the greatest of all time…this guy is in front of me to stop my dreams and stop everything that we’re shooting for. Every time I go out there in the ring, I’m risking everything. I’m risking my life. We double down, every time. When it comes to me, it’s just me versus me, no one else. I thank God for that. He’s always in my corner…Campa has that Mexican style of boxing. He’s going to be aggressive. This is going to be an all-out war. This is going to be a fight. And I’m very excited about that. I love competition.”

Pedro Campa: “We know the kind of fighter we will be fighting this Saturday. Honestly, I trained very hard because, as I repeat, we know the kind of opponent we have. Manny Robles is a trainer with a great understanding. He knows what he wants me to do, and I’m ready to obey what he says…we can do interesting things in the ring. Firstly, I think I’m coming for the victory. By any means necessary, I want to take the victory to Mexico and for my people in Guaymas and Sonora.”