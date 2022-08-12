Next Fight Up Promotions is scheduled to bring fight fans a night of boxing this Saturday at the Bayou Event Center in Houston, Texas. Seven bouts are scheduled to take place in all.

In the main event, super featherweight Gabriel “Slick” Smith (11-2-1) of Houston takes on the highly touted prospect Eridson Garcia (16-0) of the Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in a ten round battle. Garcia is putting his NABF super featherweight title on the line.

In the co-main, Houstonian Giovanni Marquez (2-0), son of former IBF jr middleweight holder Raul Marquez puts his undefeated record on the line against William Marcell Davis (5-13-1) of Memphis, Tennessee in a super lightweight four-rounder. In the main event.

The show also includes a women’s lightweight bout as Jessica Camara (8-3) of Montreal, Quebec, Canada takes on Simone Aparecida (17-21) of Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, Brazil in a eight round showdown.

Bell time will be at 7pm and streamed on BXNGTV.com. Tickets can be purchased at NextFightUp.com and at the door. Former Fightnews.com® journalist Christian Schmidt to announce.