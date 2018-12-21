

Bantamweight José Briegel “Gallito Jr” Quirino (20-2-2, 9 KOs) will now face Joel Córdoba (8-4-1, 1 KO) in the main event on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. Original opponent Renoel Pael pulled out due to visa problems.

Also featured is former world champion Juan “Churritos” (34-3, 25 KOss) Hnrhahdez against Julio César Castillo (15-3-4, 4 KOs) in an eight round super flyweight clash and KO Artist Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (10-0, 10 KOs) in his first eight rounder.

At Thursday’s press conference, Quirino stated ”I thank Zanfer for the opportunity to headline this fight card at home. I want to show the company, my team, my family and the fans that I’m among the best bantamweights the world.”

Late sub Córdoba said that Quirino doesn’t have what it takes to beat him and he’ll defeat Quirino clearly to prevent the judges from protecting him.

“Churritos” Hernandez stressed that the best of his career is still coming, and now with more experience and dedication he’s thinking about making history.

Julio Cesar Castillo said he’ll take full advantage of the opportunity to face a former world champion, and use “Churritos” as a step to the international level.



