WBA #7 ranked Belmar Preciado (18-1-1 11 KOs) fights this Saturday, 10 rounds against former world title challenger Hiroshige Osawa(33-5-4, 19 KOs). The bout will take place at Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.



Earlier this evening at the weigh-in ceremony, Preciado tipped the scales at 125 pounds while his rival Osawa weighed in at 125.6 pounds. Both fighters made the weight limit of 126 pounds.

Preciado is currently riding a 4 fight win streak and picked up some quality wins over Martin Casillas and most notably Franklin Manzanilla, who recently stopped former WBC super bantamweight world champion Julio Ceja in Mexico City. Precaido, is traveling overseas for the first time in his career.

Preciado is also a stablemate of Miguel “The Scorpion” Marriaga who helped him during camp in the lead up to his fight. He feels all the experience he has learned in camp and in the ring will help him prevail on Saturday night.

“My wins over world class contenders will give me the edge I need to win my fight Saturday,” Preciado stated. “I had a great preparation for this fight and look to get a statement win. This will help me get in position for a future shot at the world title.”

Felix “Tutico” Zabala, President of All Star Boxing, added “We are very happy with Preciado and the progress made up to this point in his career. As a team, we feel he is more than ready to show his skills on an international level against the best fighters.”