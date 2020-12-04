

In an eliminator for a WBA lightweight title, WBA #9 rated James Tennyson (28-3, 24 KOs) ruthlessly destroyed previously unbeaten #7 rated Josh O’Reilly (16-1, 6 KOs) in the first round on Thursday night at the SSE Arena in London. Former world title challenger Tennyson floored O’Reilly twice and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:14.

After the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn stated he wants to put Tennyson in with Jorge Linares or Rolly Romero.

Other Results:

Shannon Courtenay KO7 Dorota Norek (bantamweight)

Donte Dixon W6 Angelo Dragone (featherweight)

Lerrone Richards W8 Timo Laine (super middleweight)