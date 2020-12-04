Haithem “The Flash” Laamouz (17-1, 7 KOs) of Malta scored the biggest win of his professional career upsetting local favorite Mario Alfano (15-2-1, 4 KOs) of Italy by decision to win the vacant EBU European Union super featherweight title. The 12 round main event took place at the Palaboxe Aurelio Santoro, in Roma, Lazio, Italy.

The fight got off to a tactical start but quickly heated up after a few rounds. Alfano applied constant pressure but was not always effectivley scoring. Laamouz showed good upper body and movement to avoid alot of the punches thrown by Alfano. The hand speed advantage also proved to be in favor to Laamouz as he was able to reel off combinations both to the head and body constantly throughout the bout.

Laamouz was overjoyed with emotions following the ring announcer announcing him as the winner and new champion.