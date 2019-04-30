By Boxing Bob Newman

Former light heavyweight title challenger Hal “TNT” Carroll passed away from complications of a stroke, this past Thursday, April 25th in his hometown of Syracuse, NY.



Born Horace Carroll, in Greenwood, SC on January 5, 1941, Carroll eventually made his way to Syracuse, NY where he would turn pro in February 1, 1964 with a KO3 over Willie Law. Over the next fourteen years, Carroll would ply his trade and move up the light heavyweight ranks, fighting top names in the division. He faced Ray Anderson (L10), Jorge Ahumada (TKO by 8), Chris Finnegan (L10), Mike Quarry (D10), Henry Hank (W10), Rudi Lubbers (W10) and retiring after his last fight against Gary Summerhays (L10).

However, after his loss to Anderson, Carroll hit the jackpot, landing a title shot against division kingpin and future Hall of Famer Bob Foster on March 2, 1971. The diminutive Carroll didn’t stand a chance against the towering 6’3″ Foster, going down twice in the second and once more in the fourth for the stoppage. He retired with a mark of 31-10-1, 10 KOs.

Carroll would go on to run his own auto repair garage in Syracuse and raise a family of two sons and two daughters, while remaining married to his wife of 48 years, Mary.

Calling hours will be held Saturday May 4th, at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, 515 Oakwood Ave, Syracuse, from 10:00am to 12:00pm. A funeral service will follow at 12:00pm.