Unbeaten welterweight prospect Stelios Papadopoulos (11-0-2, 4 KOs) of Greece looks to make the leap from prospect to world ranked contender against Abdumonem Said (19-1-1, 9 KOs) of Egypt on June 7 at the Galatsi Olympic Indoor Stadium in Athens, Greece. The WBO intercontinental welterweight title will be at stake. The title is a major regional title for the WBO with potential world ranking implications for the winner. “I am very appreciative for the opportunity by WBO. It will be a big night for boxing in Greece,” said Greg Mallios, Manager/Trainer of Papadopoulos.