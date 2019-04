By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (36-6-1,12 KOs) and his Mexican opponent Daniel Colula (12-2-2,3 KOs) both hit the scale at 126 pounds for their Tuesday night fight at Arena Roberto Duran. After being WBC superbantam Silver Champion Moreno returns as a featherweight.