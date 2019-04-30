A special edition of Monday Night Fights saw two unbeaten Azerbaijanian fighters score impressive knockouts at the Korston Club in Moscow, Russia.

Junior middleweight Farid Zakirov (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped his toughest opponent yet in seasoned veteran Meshack Mwankemwa (17-7-2, 10 KOs) of Tanzania in the eighth and final round.

Not to be outdone, bantamweight Farid Aliyev (5-0, 5 KOs) stopped Hamidu Kwata (7-4-1, 3 KOs) of Tanzania in round six. Kwata had never been stopped inside the distance. Aliyev has won all his bouts by KO.

Both fighters are managed by Kamil Aliyev. Shamo Boxing – Shamir Petrossian promoted the event.