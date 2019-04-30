By Ron Jackson

At a meeting held at the Uncle Tom’s Hall in Soweto on Monday, Boxing Souths Africa announced the nominees for the 2018 annual awards to be held on Friday May 17 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The nominees for the main award of male boxer of the year were IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin Lerena, IBO welterweight champion Thulani Mbenge, IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight champion, Azinga Fuzile, WBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight champion, Yanga Sigqibo, WBO Intercontinental junior-bantamweight champion and Ronald Malindi South African and African Boxing Union bantamweight champion.

A surprise omission from this category was two-time IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane one of South Africa’s most outstanding flyweights in recent years.

The other nominees were:

Female Boxer of Year: Mellisa Miller, Thema Zuma, Bukiwe Nonina.

Male Fight of the Year: Mzoxolo Ndwayana vs Shaun Ness, Roarke Knapp vs Eric Kapia and the fight where Ulises Lara of Mexico was stopped in three rounds by Nhlanhla Ngamntwini.

Female Fight of the Year: Asandiswa Nxokwana vs Sherodine Fortuin, Sandisiwe Mncube vs Matshidiso Mokebisi, Ndobayini Kholosa vs Hedda Wolmarans.

Male Prospect of the Year: Jabulani Makhense, Lebo Mashitoa, Ayabonga Sonjica, Sivenathi Nontshinga and rather surprisingly Nhlanhla Tyirha who has just come off a loss to veteran Nkosinathi Joyi.

Female Prospect of the Year: Simangele Hadebe, Thema Zuma, Nontuthuzelo Cithani.

Media Person of the Year: Christo Smith, Thabiso Mosia, Hayden Jones.

Female Ring Official of the Year: Siya Vabaza, Namhla Tyuluba, Pumeza Zinakile.

Male Ring Official of the Year: Deon Dwarte, Simon Mokadi, Alan Matakane.

Most Promising Ring Official of the Year: Simphiwe Gceba, Thandi Ngodwana, Kedibone Phetlho.

Knockout of the Year: Zolani Tete vs Siboniso Gonya, Michael Mokoena vs Lusanda Komanisi, Akani Phuzi vs Chris Thompson.

Trainer of the Year: Colin Nathan, Sean Smith, Alan Toweel, Lionel Hunter, Emil Bryce.

Promoter of the Year: Teris Ntutu (Rumble Africa Promotions), Tshele Kometsi (TK Boxing Promotions), Sandile Xaka (Supreme Boxing Promotions),

Most Promising Promoter of the Year: Meme Dipheko (Team Dida Promotion), Xolani Mampunye (Last Born Promotions), Zandile Malinga (Starline Boxing Promotion).

Manager of the Year: Mutavhatsindi Immanuel, Colleen McAusland, Lonwabo Witbooi, Mutavhatsindi Immanuel.

There are a massive 46 nominees in 15 categories.