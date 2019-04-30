The new WBC super flyweight world champion Juan Francisco Estrada is back in Sonora, Mexico, after winning the title last Saturday. Estrada schooled dangerous champion Sor Rungvisai despite suffering an injury to his right hand in the second round.



“I feel very proud and pleased to have achieved another dream of having this beautiful belt from the most prestigious World Boxing Council. There were many hours, days and years of sacrifice and I found that you can achieve anything when you strive and fight for what you wish for,” said Estrada.

“Tomorrow I will go to the clinic of my doctor Ricardo Monreal to make an in-depth assessment [of his injured right hand]. I anticipate that it’s nothing serious.

“I want to unify with the other champions, and of course give a deserved rematch to Rungvisai. I told my promoter Fernando Beltran and Juan Hernández to make those fights because I want to be the best pound for pound!”