Telemundo Weights

Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza 122 vs. Brandon Valdes 121.8

(WBO Youth Super Bantamweight title) Jorge Romero 121 vs. Daniel “Alacran” Lozano 122

Dominique “Trap” Francis 126.2 vs. Jose Lopez 125.6

Bryan Polaco 153.5 vs. Elliot Brown 149

Nestor Alvarenga 134 vs. Hysom Sabet 134.2 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Event Ctr, Kissimmee, Fla

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Herring-Oquendo rescheduled again

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.