

All Star Boxing kicks off its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series Tonight. This was decided after careful safety planning with health and local government officials. The main event will feature recent world title challenger WBO #13 Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (24-3, 21 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico vs undefeated prospect Brandon “El Metrallo” Valdes (13-0, 7 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia. The 10 round super bantamweight battle will have a WBO regional belt in play. This will be the first of four straight Friday shows in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Espinoza was very close to winning the WBO world title last year. The scorecards were very close when he was stopped in the 12th and final round vs John Riel Casimero. Espinoza is determined to get another opportunity sooner rather than later if possible. He has had one win since then against lower-level opposition. A statement win over Valdes would get him back on track toward that goal.

What did you learn from your recent unsuccessful world title attempt?

I learned a lot. I have to really respect my body and allow time for recovery after each fight. I wasn’t completely confident. All is well now.

How does it feel to be in one of the hottest divisions at the moment?

I think that I am capable of taking on the best the division has to offer. I think that if you want to make a name for yourself in this sport you have to fight and defeat the best fighters in your weight class. Even though it’s not easy you have to fight and defeat the best.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he had a good amateur career and is unbeaten as a professional. Unbeaten fighters can be the toughest opponents because they have not experienced a loss ad they are determined not to lose.

Do you feel your experience will be the difference in this fight?

I do believe that but at the same time, I know this fight is as important for him as it is for me. I know he is going to be at his absolute best and I have prepared so accordingly.

Has the opportunity to fight on Telemundo again given you extra motivation for this fight?

I am very appreciative for the opportunity. I want all the viewers to see tonight that I am still fighting at the world championship level.

Do you think winning this fight puts you right back into world title contention?

I really believe I am still a top level fighter. I want to fight the best in the division. Following a victory, I really want another opportunity to challenge for a world title.

“Hindu” Espinoza vs. “Metrallo” Valdes will air tonight at 12AM/ET live on Telemundo