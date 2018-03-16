Telemundo Weights from Tampa

Sammy “Hurricane” Valentin 146 vs. Roberto “Dinamita” Arriaza 146

(WBO Intercontinental welterweight title)



Ivan Franco 140 vs. Emmanuel Roman 139

Mordecai Nagba Jr. 151 vs. Ramon Melendez 151

Dwayne Larry Jr. 125 vs. Aslan Mukanov 127

Rufat Huseynov 117 vs. Emilio Rivera 117

Jimmy Rosario 144 vs. Jesus Gonzalez 144

Valentin vs Arriaza will be televised on Boxeo Telemundo at 11:35pm on the Telemundo Network, Check your local listings

Brought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Promotions