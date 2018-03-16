March 16, 2018

Telemundo Weights from Tampa

Sammy “Hurricane” Valentin 146 vs. Roberto “Dinamita” Arriaza 146
(WBO Intercontinental welterweight title)

Ivan Franco 140 vs. Emmanuel Roman 139
Mordecai Nagba Jr. 151 vs. Ramon Melendez 151
Dwayne Larry Jr. 125 vs. Aslan Mukanov 127
Rufat Huseynov 117 vs. Emilio Rivera 117
Jimmy Rosario 144 vs. Jesus Gonzalez 144

Valentin vs Arriaza will be televised on Boxeo Telemundo at 11:35pm on the Telemundo Network, Check your local listings
Brought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Promotions

