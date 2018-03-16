Crawford responds to Horn

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former undisputed junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford sent a message via Twitter to WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn.

@jeffhornboxer ima show you a little princess come fight night you just keep training and keeping my belt warm because I'm fucking you up come fight night you me and everyone know it — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) March 16, 2018

Some context: Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton told Crawford to “toughen up, princess” on Thursday after news emerged that their fight would be postponed due to a right-hand injury.

Horn’s promoter, Duco Events boss Dean Lonergan, went even further by calling Crawford a “softc**k.”