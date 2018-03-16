March 16, 2018

Crawford responds to Horn

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former undisputed junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford sent a message via Twitter to WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn.

Some context: Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton told Crawford to “toughen up, princess” on Thursday after news emerged that their fight would be postponed due to a right-hand injury.

Horn’s promoter, Duco Events boss Dean Lonergan, went even further by calling Crawford a “softc**k.”

Imam, Ramirez, Gvozdyk, Amar make weight
Telemundo Weights from Tampa
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.