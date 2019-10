Telemundo Weights from Mexico City Mauricio Pintor 145 vs. John Karl Sosa 144

(WBC Latino welterweight title)



Jorge Anhuar Batalla 135 vs. Pedro Bernal 134

Omar Periban 117 vs. Daniel Garcia Lopez 115

Hector Andres Fuentes 145 vs. Edrey Gonzalez Robles 145

Eduardo Esparza 117 vs. Dylan Velasco 118

Orlando Carillo 159 vs. Leonardo Anguiano 159

Jonathan Meza Zumaya 113.5 vs. Jesus Figueroa Martinez 114.8 Venue: Blackberry Auditorio, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Inc

TV: Telemundo 11:35EST Lubin-Gallimore Final Press Conference Weights from Miami

