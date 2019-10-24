Super welterweights Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Nathaniel Gallimore went face to face two days before they square off in the main event this Saturday night live on Showtime from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Erickson Lubin: “My plan is not to just take over the division. My plan is to take over boxing and it starts Saturday…I’m going to walk out with another W. Gallimore is a stepping stone and he’s in my way. I’m going to crush him.”

Nathaniel Gallimore: “On Saturday I will be victorious. It doesn’t matter what he brings to the table, I will have an answer for it. I can absolutely see myself stopping Lubin. Stay in your seat and don’t miss a second. You don’t want to miss what I do on Saturday.”