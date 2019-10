Weights from Reno, Nevada Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda 142.6 vs. Stan “The Man” Martyniouk 142.2

Oscar “Chapito” Vazquez vs. Gilberto Mendoza 117

Ricardo Lucio 126.8 vs. Mobley Villegas 126.8

Rosalinda Rodriguez vs. Myrka Aguayo 117.8

Peter Cortez 142.8 vs. Daquan Mays 138.4

Kenny Davis, Jr. 139.4 vs. Phillip Schwartz 138 Venue: Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy Casino, Reno, NV

Promoter: RJJ Boxing/Joey Gilbert Promotions

TV: UFC Fight Pass Weights from Philadelphia Lubin-Gallimore Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.