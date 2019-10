Weights from Philadelphia Brandon Robinson 165 vs. Martez McGregor 166

Avril Mathie 117.4 vs. Karen Dulin 118.2

Damon Allen 138.9 vs. Dieumerci Nzau 139

Naim Nelson 137.8 vs. Roy McGill 137.8

Ryan Umberger 156 vs. Leon DeShields 161

Shinard Bunch 147.4 vs. Vincent Floyd 149.9

James Martin 146.4 vs. Juan Rodriguez 145.3

Nicoy Clark 198.7 vs. Angel Rivera 193.3 Venue: 2300 Arena

Promoter: King’s Promotions

