Broadway Boxing Results Undefeated WBO NABO female super featherweight titleholder Tiara Brown (9-0, 6 KOs) outscored tough Vanessa Bradford (5-2-2, 0 KOs) in a competitive eight round majority decision. Scores were 76-76, 77-75, 79-73. 36-year-old welterweight Pablo Valdez (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Jimmy Rosario (3-9, 2 KOs) in round two. Valdez dropped Rosario in round one and again in round two. Time was 1:58. Weights from Philadelphia

