Former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (21-2, 21 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Raymond Tabugon (22-11-1, 11 KOs). Acosta, moving to flyweight after his 108lb world title loss against Elwin Soto, dropped Tabugon in round five, then knocked him out with a furious follow-up barrage. Time was 1:02.

Unbeaten super welterweight Raul “Cougar” Curiel (8-0, 6 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Jeremy Ramos (11-8, 4 KOs). The bout was stopped after Curiel dropped Ramos. Time was 1:15.

Lightweight Nick Sullivan (2-0, 1 KO) knocked out pro debuting Gilberto Aguilar in the first round. Aguilar down twice.