WBC champ Wanheng Menayothin now 54-0 WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin extended his career record unbeaten streak and moved to 54-0, 18 KOs with a twelve round unanimous decision over South African mandatory challenger Simphiwe Konco (19-5, 7 KOs) on Friday afternoon in Chonburi, Thailand. Wanheng eclipsed Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 mark in August 2018. Soto barely retains WBO light fly crown

Top Boxing News

