Boxeo Telemundo closes out its 30th anniversary fall series tonight. The main event is the latest battle in the classic rivalry between Mexico vs Puerto Rico. Mauricio Pintor (22-3-1, 14 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico faces John Karl Sosa (14-3, 7 KOs)of Puerto Rico for the World Boxing Council Latino welter title.



The site will be the famed Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City with All Star Boxing (Felix Tuto Zabala Jr.) and Producciones Deportivas (Ricardo Maldonado) will promote the event.

Pintor has strung together a pair of wins heading into his fight tonight. He had actually gone unbeaten in his first 18 fights to start his career prior to his 3 defeats. He had huge shoes to fill from day one as his uncle is Hall of Fame and former world champion uncle Lupe Pintor. He is determined to make his own name in boxing and continues on that quest tonight.

What kind of fight are you expecting from Sosa tonight?

From what my team and I have seen he seems very strong. Like all my opponents I am taking him very seriously. I expect a tough fight but I still expect to be victorious.

Is there pressure fighting at home?

It can be because there can be a lot of distractions. I am a professional and I have to stay focused for the entire training camp.

Your opponent says he is a pure boxer but can mix it up when necessary. What is your gameplan?

I want to pressure him from the very start and take control of the fight from the very beginning. I do not want him getting into any kind of rhythm where he is dictating the pace of the fight.

Do you think you’re getting out of the shadow of your famed uncle now that you have found some winning consistency again?

I want to build my own name in this sport and the best chance to accomplish this is with success in the ring.

What should the fans and viewers expect tonight?

They will be entertained for sure. I will have the local support and he will be fighting with a lot of pride and wanting to take my title. I am confident my team and I have the gameplan for me to retain my belt.

* * *

The co-main event of the night will feature a pair a Mexico City lightweights in Jorge Anhuar Batalla (6-2) will square off against crosstown rival Pedro Ivan Bernal (5-1) over 8 rounds.

In a flyweight battle, Omar Periban (4-3) faces Daniel “El Tanquecito” Garcia Lopez over 6 rounds.

“Trompas” Pintor vs John Karl Sosa airs live tonight October 25th at 11:35EST/ Check local listings.