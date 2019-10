Prograis, Taylor make weight Regis Prograis 140 vs. Josh Taylor 139.75

(WBA/IBF super lightweight titles, WBSS final)



Derek Chisora 260 vs. David Price 264

Ricky Burns 134.5 vs. Lee Selby 134.4

Yves Ngabu 199.5 vs Lawrence Okolie 199.25

Conor Benn 146.5 vs. Steve Jamoye 145.25 Venue: O2 Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, DAZN in the US Prograis, Taylor Officials Pintor headlines Telemundo finale tonight

