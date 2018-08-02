

Antonio “El Tostado” Tostado 121 vs. Uriel “Yuca” Lopez 122

(WBC Latino jr featherweight title)

Alexander Gonzalez 110 vs. Ivan Armando Garcia 112

Kevin Salgado 154 vs. Luis Enrique Montelongo 154

Porfirio Gonzalez 113.5 vs. Jose Angel Rojas 114.5

Issac Cerda Ocampo 124 vs. Jonathan Luis Perez Zuniga 125

Gerson Escobar Romero 135 vs. Jorge Alberto Romero 135

Jose Adolfo Granados 121.5 vs. Irving Israel Dionisio 121.5

Venue: Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City

Promoter: All Star Boxing, Producciones Deportivas

TV: Telemundo