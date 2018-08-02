Former welterweight world champions Andre Berto and Devon Alexander went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before their primetime main event Saturday, August 4 in the main event on FOX at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.



Andre Berto: “I’m going to push Devon. I don’t think he’s fought any that brings what I do since he came back from his layoff. We’re going to see if he’s back. If he’s not ready, then I’m going to make it a long night for him. It’s all business on Saturday night. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be dynamite. It’s going to be a good time.”

Devon Alexander: I’m still writing my legacy and Berto is just another stepping stone in my way. I have to get past him. We had a great training camp down in Florida. Coach Cunningham has prepared me as well as for any fight in my career. The focus and dedication we put into camp will all show in the ring on fight night.”

Also competing on Saturday’s telecast that starts at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and squaring-off Thursday were former champion Peter Quillin and super middleweight contender J’Leon Love.



Peter Quillin: “I am more than ready for this fight. I have a lot of history with J’Leon Love. I’m going to be ready for him and it’s going to be a fight the fans won’t want to miss…we’ve worked on everything in camp and we’re ready to put on a show Saturday. I’m ready to show everyone that I still have what it takes to compete for a world title. This is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time now.

J’Leon Love: “I’m not worried about anything Peter has done in past fights. I’m prepared for the best Peter Quillin we’ve seen. He’s not going to catch me by surprise in there. I just have to be smart, listen to my corner and impose my game plan. I know that I have the skills to win and win convincingly. If I follow the game plan, I’m going to show everyone I’m ready for the best in the division.”

Additional action on FOX will feature rising unbeaten prospect Joey Spencer in a super welterweight attraction.

Headlining an FS2 telecast beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. ET is unbeaten contender Marcus Browne of Staten Island, who takes on Lenin Castillo, and former champion Luis Collazo, who battles Bryant Perrella in welterweight action, who were both in attendance at Thursday’s press conference.



Marcus Browne: “I know that my opponent is skilled and he’s going to be ready to try to upset me. But I’ve worked too hard in camp to let anyone walk into my home and beat me. It’s just not happening.”

Luis Collazo: “My opponent is young and desperate to put a name on his record. He’s got some skills that we’ve prepared for. I’m confident he doesn’t have anything I haven’t seen before. I’m ready to go to work on August 4. I’m going to give the fans a great fight and another night to remember with me in the ring.”

Competing in undercard action and participating in Thursday’s press conference in her hometown was WBA Super Middleweight Women’s World Champion Alicia Napoleon, who defends her title against Scotland’s Hannah Rankin.



Alicia Napoleon: “I’ve had a great camp and I’m prepared for another war.”

Hannah Rankin: “This is a worthy opponent and I’m glad that she accepted the challenge. I’ve come too far to leave New York without the championship belt.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, DiBella Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale now.

