Telemundo Weights from Kissimmee, Fla

Antonio Moran 143 vs. Luis Solis 143

(WBA Fedecentro welterweight title) Xander Zayes 146 vs. Orlando Salgado 144

Nikoloz Sekhniashvili 161 vs Alex Gaytan (re-way 1 hr)

Anthony Olascuaga 110 vs. Edwin Reyes 108

Bryan Polaco 154 vs. Joshua Sikes 154

Marques Valle 148 vs. Jernato Harris 149 Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Events Center

Promoter: All Star Boxing

TV: Telemundo Russian boxing card to be live-streamed

