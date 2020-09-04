Undefeated WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev will now defend his title against German Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KO) on October 23 in Moscow, Russia. Originally Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) was going to face Meng Fanlong, at the end of September in Eakaterinburg, but due to visa problems due to the pandemic, this fight could not be carried out at that moment.

Beterbiev has not had the opportunity to be active since knocking out former champion Oleksandr Gvodzyk to win the WBC light heavyweight crown in October last year in Philadelphia.