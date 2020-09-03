September 3, 2020
Russian boxing card to be live-streamed

A boxing card from the Soviet Wings Sport Palace in Moscow, Russia, will be streamed Friday on Salita Promotions’ YouTube channel. The event will feature a 10-round battle for the Russian light heavyweight title between Artur Ziyatdinov (12-0, 9 KOs) and Gassan Gassanov (16-9-1, 13 KOs) in the main event.

In other action, super bantamweight Mukhammad Shekhov (7-0, 3 KOs) will face Magomed Kurbanov (6-0, 3 KOs) over 10 rounds for the WBA International title, super lightweight Radik Grigoryan (6-0-1, 1 KO) meets Andrey Maik (6-0, 1 KO) the WBA Asia title, and super welterweight Ravshan Makhamadjonov (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on Volodymyr Hordiienko (8-1, 3 KOs) over eight rounds for the WBC Youth title.

The stream starts at 1PM ET, 10AM PT.

Trainer builds his own gym during pandemic

